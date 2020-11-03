https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/voxs-ian-millhiser-hopes-justices-breyer-sotomayor-and-kagan-will-call-people-into-the-streets-if-scotus-tries-to-steal-the-election/

No matter what happens tonight — or ever — know that we can always count on Ian Millhiser to be a complete moron.

If the Supreme Court tries to steal the election, I hope that Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan abandon all the normal judicial rhetoric about “respectful” disagreement and use their dissents to call people into the streets. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 3, 2020

Now that would really be something.

If Trump wins the election, I hope that Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan resign in protest. https://t.co/pUfW7pwCux — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 3, 2020

Ha! Even better!

dEcEnCy iS oN tHe bALLot!!!! pic.twitter.com/skkr76Hwvt — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) November 3, 2020

Ian Millhiser gonna Ian Millhiser.

You are such a dollar store revolutionary! It’s almost cute if it weren’t so pathetic. Always hoping other people do the dirty work for you. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 3, 2020

You’ll be cowering behind your desk while you encourage other people to do your dirty work. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) November 3, 2020

Afraid to face the consequences, you call for someone else to advocate violence for you. — Tony the Tiger Haguewood (@TonyHaguewood) November 3, 2020

You’re loathsome — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) November 3, 2020

Yeah he is.

Parting evergreen tweet:

I hope you are never in a position of leadership whatsoever — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 3, 2020

