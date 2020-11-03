https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/wait-did-something-happen-abc-news-notes-that-donald-trump-is-beating-joe-biden-in-kenosha-wisconsin-video/

Apparently Donald Trump is wiping the floor with Joe Biden in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And ABC News thinks that’s pretty, well, newsworthy:

“And we have to talk about Kenosha” pic.twitter.com/Nidwtz63Fd — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) November 4, 2020

Anything happen in Kenosha that was newsworthy? https://t.co/WsFYIWMEQ1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

Maybe all those rioters weren’t the best messengers for the Democratic platform.

The antifa effect — ninja savant (@ninjasavant) November 4, 2020

I can’t speak for anyone else, but I must say that the unforgettable smell of my hometown burning impacted my vote. — Chris Geary (@cgeary44) November 4, 2020

Makes sense.

