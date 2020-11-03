https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/wait-did-something-happen-abc-news-notes-that-donald-trump-is-beating-joe-biden-in-kenosha-wisconsin-video/

Apparently Donald Trump is wiping the floor with Joe Biden in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And ABC News thinks that’s pretty, well, newsworthy:

Maybe all those rioters weren’t the best messengers for the Democratic platform.

Makes sense.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...