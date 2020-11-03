https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/wait-what-joe-biden-mixes-up-his-granddaughters-but-not-before-introducing-one-of-them-as-his-late-son-beau-biden-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Like laugh-out-loud funny biased': Ben Shapiro looks at the New York Times' rundown of speakers at Day 2 of the #RNC
August 25, 2020
Oh SNAP! LOL! Nigel Farage just dropped the SICKEST burn EVER on Sleepy Joe Biden, and it’s PERFECT (hint, China)
October 27, 2020
Reporter says the New York Post's primary Twitter account was locked for 'distribution of hacked material'
October 14, 2020
Joe Biden turns, 'Will you shut up, man' into a T-shirt
September 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy