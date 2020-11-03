https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow-election-day/2020/11/03/id/995051

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country’s most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.

All 11 major S&P indexes were up in morning trading, led by financials, healthcare and industrial stocks as investors also reined in some of the bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks.

Not all of the infrastructure and other stocks which analysts have identified as likely winners from a Democrat sweep were up, with marijuana and renewable energy companies down, some as much as 4%.

The lead for Biden in national opinion polls, however, has raised expectations for a decisive outcome in Tuesday’s election and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on his promises of infrastructure spending.

“There is some optimism that we might have a quick resolution to the election,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial.

“The market is going to accept a couple of days (of delay) but if we get to Friday and it looks like it’s going to take longer than that, that could upset markets and we could lose a lot of these big gains.”

Democrats are also favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress, although final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.

Still, the competition in swing states is seen as close enough that President Donald Trump could piece together the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to stay in the White House for another four years.

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Election Night 2016 when it appeared Trump was becoming more likely to pull out an upset victory against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The benchmark S&P 500 has since risen 55% as lower tax rates under the Trump administration boosted corporate profits.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh, said a Biden victory could lead to some inflation, which would be beneficial to banks in particular.

“A Federal Reserve committed to keeping rates lower and yet allowing not a flat curve, but one with some steepening to it, and then some inflation and you get yourself a hip hip hooray for banks.”

The S&P banking subindex surged 3.3% to its highest in more than a week, while industrial stocks such as Caterpillar Inc and Honeywell International Inc rose more than 2% each.

Around midday ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 680.43 points, or 2.53%, at 27,605.48, the S&P 500 was up 78.26 points, or 2.36%, at 3,388.50. The Nasdaq Composite was up 243.11 points, or 2.22%, at 11,200.72.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 5.64-to-1 on the NYSE and 3.99-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 17 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar slid and global equity markets jumped on Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Biden wins the U.S. presidential election, but gold prices gained on the prospect of contested voting results.

Stocks climbed in Asia after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, a precursor to expectations the Bank of England on Thursday will also ramp up its bond purchases.

The dollar slid on the notion a Biden victory would weaken the greenback as the former Democratic vice president is expected to spend big on stimulus and take a more market-friendly approach to trade, boosting other currencies at the dollar’s expense.

Biden has held a strong lead in national polls, but Republican Trump is close enough in swing states possibly to gain the 270 Electoral College votes needed to hold onto the presidency.

Investors hedged their bets, seeking the safety of safe-haven gold, which also can rally due to a weaker dollar, while driving up stocks more than 2% on Wall Street and in Europe on hopes for more stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“The sole driver behind gold prices is the high likelihood that there is going to be chaos surrounding the U.S. elections, from the predictions of not having a president by tonight,” said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

Spot gold prices rose 0.60% to $1,906.55 an ounce, while MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 1.92% to 568.57 and Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 2.35% to 1,378.11.

Chris Bailey, Raymond James strategist in London, said markets expect not only a clear Biden victory but also policy that helps reflate prices and entail more fiscal spending.

“The markets in the last 48 hours have become a bit more convinced of a Biden victory without the messy risk of weeks of uncertainty and turmoil,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

In Europe, growth-sensitive cyclical sectors such as oil and gas, mining and banks once again led the rally.

Markets noted an update from Britain and the European Union on their trade talks that indicated there is still no agreement on longstanding sticking points like fishing rights.

Analysts said that while the mood was more upbeat on Tuesday, it remained weak at heart as European countries introduced tougher lockdowns to fight a pandemic that was set to hit the economy further.

Investors await the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are also expected to bring more support.

“The problem with markets is that they are very binary. One day everything is hunky dory and the next day it’s the depths of despair, and so you have to tread that tightrope between the two that creates volatility,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4% overnight. The gauge is less than 1% shy of a two-and-a-half-year high struck in mid-October and up over 5% this year, driven by a 37% rebound from China’s markets since March.

Currency markets tilted toward a victory for Biden.

The dollar index fell 0.668%, with the euro up 0.71% to $1.1723. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.22% versus the greenback at 104.50 per dollar.

Oil prices gained about 2% as financial markets staged a broad recovery despite growing concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world.

Brent crude futures rose $0.82 to $39.79 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.95 to $37.76 a barrel.

