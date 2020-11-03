https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-joe-biden-nearly-falls-startled-wife-jill/

Joe Biden nearly fell over after being startled by his handler wife Jill last night.

Biden got angry and let Jill have it.

Biden was waving to a paltry group of supporters last night when Jill approached him from behind and startled him.

Joe Biden turned around and scolded Jill.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden nearly falls over after being startled by Jill. Then he got angry. pic.twitter.com/vVGFXA9Pjv — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

