Joe Biden nearly fell over after being startled by his
handler wife Jill last night.
Biden got angry and let Jill have it.
Biden was waving to a paltry group of supporters last night when Jill approached him from behind and startled him.
Joe Biden turned around and scolded Jill.
WATCH:
WATCH: Joe Biden nearly falls over after being startled by Jill. Then he got angry. pic.twitter.com/vVGFXA9Pjv
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020
