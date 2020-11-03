https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4866762/

Warnings of shenanigans in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania apparently were justified, with reports of a Republican poll watcher barred from entry, the discarding of Trump ballots and the distribution of Democratic voting guides at a polling site.

In Philadelphia, city commissioners are investigating the poll watcher report.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

The Daily Caller reported a video posted by Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain showed the poll watcher, Gary Feldman, asking two poll workers, “So you’re not letting me in?”

One of the workers replied, “No.”

“Call the police, do it,” the male poll worker told Feldman. “If you legal, call the cops.”

When Feldman explained he had a citywide watcher’s certificate, the female poll worker insisted “it’s not for this location.”

However, Feldman’s certificate states that it “authorizes the individual to watch in any ward/division in Philadelphia.” It further states that every candidate or party is allowed one poll watcher per voting room at a time.

A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia Election Day Operations, Rachel Tripp, told the Daily Caller that Feldman’s experience at the polls “is one of over a dozen instances of election interference reported across Philadelphia in just three hours since polls opened this morning.”

“These blatant, desperate, and illegal attempts to prevent certified Republican poll watchers from ensuring the integrity of the electoral process is clearly a last ditch effort by desperate Democrats to influence the election through obstructive and dishonest means,” Tripp said.

Also in Philadelphia, Democratic operatives were caught handing out Democratic voting guides to people in line to vote.

And illegal signs urging people to vote for Democrats were seen at a polling place in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Republican Party reported a polling place in Northeast Philadelphia was not opened at 7 a.m. as scheduled, forcing people who had to go to work to leave.

Voting machines were reported down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties, which are both pro-Trump strongholds.

BREAKING: Voting machines down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties. Opposite sides of the state, both pro-Trump strongholds. #Election2020 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 3, 2020

NOQReport highlighted an unconfirmed report on Twitter of an Erie, Pennsylvania, poll worker, Sebastian Machado, boasting of throwing out more than 100 Trump ballots

A screenshot shows an account, @omg_seabass, claiming to help turn Pennsylvania blue.

The Post reads: “Been working at a poll station in Erie county, PA all morning. A lot of people have already voted today I’ve thrown out over a hundred ballots for trump already!! Pennsylvania gonna turn blue 2020!!”

