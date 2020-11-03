https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/leaked-zoom-call-reveals-election-day-plans

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, and Pat Gray reacted to a recently leaked Zoom conference call that shows far-left leaders from organizations like ShutDown DC, the Sunrise Movement, and BLM discussing their terrifying Election Day and post-Election Day plans to spread chaos in the streets.

One participant encourages followers to shut down federal buildings, including the White House, and to harass members of Congress who arrive in D.C. to work. The video, published by the group “Sunrise Exposed,” further illustrates Glenn’s belief that this election is about choosing between good and evil.

Watch the video below:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Subscribe to BlazeTV today with our BEST DEAL EVER for $30 off with promo code GLENN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

