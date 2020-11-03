http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k-qH6yUTErk/

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow is providing live election night analysis on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125 with fellow SiriusXM hosts David Webb and Andrew Wilkow from 9 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Special guests include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Watch the live video above of the Breitbart News SiriusXM election night coverage.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News’ live updates for the latest election results.

