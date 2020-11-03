https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-new-hampshire-begins-voting-will-trump-win-the-granite-state/

Posted by Kane on November 3, 2020 2:10 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



The first votes are cast in the presidential election in the small hamlet of Dixville Notch

Polls show Trump leading by 4 points…

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...