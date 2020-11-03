https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-new-hampshire-begins-voting-will-trump-win-the-granite-state/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The first votes are cast in the presidential election in the small hamlet of Dixville Notch

Polls show Trump leading by 4 points…

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.