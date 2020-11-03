https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-melania-comes-out-swinging-biden-a-career-politician-of-over-four-decades-with-no-results-to-point-to

Speaking at Melanie Trump at her final solo rally in North Carolina on Monday, First Lady Melania Trump fired hard at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats, stating, “When rioters and looters were burning our cities and wrecking small businesses that belong to hard working families and bring jobs to our communities, where were the Democrats?” She added, “Why should we trust Joe Biden when he suggests he can do a better job?”

Melania asserted, “When you vote tomorrow, you’re choosing between a Washington outsider who will continue to do all he can to improve our country, a president with an ‘America First’ agenda” and proven results, or you can choose Joe Biden, a career politician of over four decades with no results to point to. We have a chance to vote for a leader who sees our future as bright or someone who only sees a ‘dark winter.’”

She noted, “All you have to do is look back on his 47 years in political life to determine whether you think he is suddenly capable of putting the American people first.”

Melania compared her husband to Biden: “Today, we have a President who upholds and defends our justice system. We can vote to keep that a reality or people can choose a candidate who is willing to pack the Supreme Court to protect a radical leftist agenda. We can vote for a President who protects our communities and our law enforcement or a politician who will defund them. My husband is a President who takes care of our veterans, rebuilt our military, and has kept us out of new wars. Joe Biden, on the other hand left the VA in disarray, allowed millions of dollars to fall into the hands of Iranian terrorists, and didn’t make our military a priority.”

“The Democrats together with media have attempted to make COVID-19 the most politically charged, polarizing, and divisive topic of the last decade,” she charged. “Instead of working with our Administration to unify and protect our nation, they only sought to attack us. At first, they attacked my husband for being too aggressive, and now they say he hasn’t done enough. With very little information, they created their own narrative and stoked fear. It was not only dishonest — it was a disservice to the very people they claim to keep informed.”

“President Trump is moving this country forward,” she continued. “Under his leadership, our nation continues developing safer procedures and practices so that children can get back in the classroom. Restaurants and businesses are opening safely and people are earning an income again. This President is focused not only on destroying the virus, but creating ways for people to safely start gathering with friends again. This is about mental health as much as it is about physical wellbeing. But the Democrats have a different outlook; they call themselves ‘progressives,’ yet the only direction they want to go is backward. Joe Biden predicts a ‘dark winter.’ His solution is to shut things down, to scare the people of our country and hurt our economy and our jobs. That is not leadership. That is trying to scare people for votes. My husband sees something different. While our nation has not escaped loss in the wake of this tragedy, we have overcome so much. The American spirit is stronger than COVID-19.”

She took note of the Democrats’ silence in the face of the widespread rioting and looting across America in recent months: “When rioters and looters were burning our cities and wrecking small businesses that belong to hard working families and bring jobs to our communities, where were the Democrats? In fact, in the face of violent looting, our opponents called for the defunding of our hard-working police and ICE officers.”

Turning to the subject of Trump supporters being harassed, she stated, “People expressing their right to free speech, including our youth, have been harassed for wearing Trump clothing. Because of acts of intolerance and even violence, honest and hardworking Americans are sometimes afraid to put Trump signs in their yards. Members of our White House staff have been thrown out of restaurants just for serving their country. Even big tech companies are now politically censoring us. All this from the supposedly tolerant left.”

“But like my husband, we cannot and we will not give up,” she exhorted. “And while some journalists who have now become political tools of career politicians who choose to focus on the negative, we have chosen to focus on the American people and a brighter future. When the media and the Democrats were focused on overturning the 2016 election, Donald Trump was bringing jobs back to the American people, passing record-setting tax cuts, and achieving American independence. He was launching the Space Force, destroying global terrorists and securing our borders.”

