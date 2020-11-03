http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mIPn7nhQeo4/

Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to pray for the nation on Election Day during his speech at President Trump’s final rally Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Finally, this is just from me and from my family. As I’ve traveled around this country the last four years, I’ve become convinced this is a freedom-loving nation. And this is a nation of faith,” Pence told the crowd as they cheered:

“If His people, who are called by His name, will humble themselves and pray, and turn, that He’ll do like He’s always done, in the long and storied history of this great nation: He’ll hear from heaven, and heal this land. This one Nation, under God…” — @VP @Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/LygRAInxNj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2020

“And so if you’re inclined like the Pences are to bow the head and bend the knee at your house from time to time, I’d encourage you to do that in the next day,” the vice president continued:

When you pray, pray with confidence. In these challenging times where it seems like there’s more that divides us than any time in my lifetime, we ought to claim those ancient words that have seen Americans through much more challenging times than we could possibly imagine. The words of an ancient promise that say, if his people, who are called by his name, will humble themselves and pray and turn, that he’ll do like he’s always done, in the long and storied history of this great nation, he’ll hear from Heaven, and he’ll heal this land. This one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

“So, pray for America. Pray for all the American people. It’ll make a difference,” Pence concluded.

When he took the stage at midnight, President Trump told the audience, “We made history together four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again,” according to Breitbart News.

“It’s not easy, but there’s nothing I’ve ever enjoyed more in my life because we are making so much progress,” he continued.

Trump also thanked Pence and his wife Karen for their support over the past four years.

“Mike’s been great from day one and I appreciate it,” he said.

Tens of thousands showed up to the president’s rally on Monday night, according to Breitbart News.

“Grand Rapids was the site of the last Trump campaign rally in 2016, another late night event that began in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day,” the report said.

