A fight broke out in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C. late Tuesday night.

Video captured a fight breaking out when a man wearing all black began fighting with another white man. The video shows multiple people joining in and assaulting the man before he manages to escape.

Fights breaking out at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC #Washington #DC pic.twitter.com/m5NSEWl3h8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 4, 2020

One person struck the make with some type of bat, the video shows.

“Where you going?” someone asked the man just as the fight breaks out. Another man tried to separate the two men until the first blow was struck.

The fight quickly broke up before any serious injury occurred. “Let him go,” someone yelled as he ran away.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas tweeted video of tense moments amid an arrest. Nearby, protesters taunted other police officers.

Tense moment in BLM Plaza, near the White House, after DC Police make an arrest. pic.twitter.com/FezW82D9rj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2020

Another protester accosted what he believed to be a Black police officer, calling him an “Uncle Tom,” among other slurs.

DC: “F*ck you, you f*ckin UNCLE TOM coon ass mother F*ck you!” BLM protesters going ballistic on black police officers in the streets pic.twitter.com/QsQ4zsMGhW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

This article was updated with additional multimedia content.

