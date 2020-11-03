https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/we-cant-all-hide-in-our-basement-maggie-haberman-dragged-for-reporting-trumps-tardiness-and-husky-voice-on-fox-and-friends/

Trump was late for his Fox and Friends interview this morning and reportedly had a husky voice.

Probably because the man had done around eleventy-billion rallies in the last two days and didn’t get back to DC after his rally in Michigan last night until early this morning but you know, it’s big news for NYT’s Maggie Haberman that he was late and sounded bad.

The president was 45 minutes late for his Fox and Friends interview. He’s now on. His voice sounds very husky. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 3, 2020

Not just husky but VERY husky.

This is news?

Yes, Maggie; unlike Biden, Trump didn’t put a lid on his campaigning.

🖕🏼off with your nonsense. — PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) November 3, 2020

Can you guys imagine the heyday the media would have had if Trump called lids as often as Biden?

Trump was campaigning in Michigan well past midnight last night – he hasn’t been hiding in a basement for the past 12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/7Hq33hyFjB — Hunter Biden’s Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) November 3, 2020

Maybe if the media worked as hard as Trump they’d know why he was late and sounded ‘husky.’

I’m sure it’s because he’s been in the basement for a few days and……oh wait. — Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) November 3, 2020

I bet it does. He’s been working his ass off the last few weeks and especially last night. I’d expect him to be a little off. Joe on the other hand is always off and no one on the left cares because it’s all they got. — Black And White (@BlackNWhite365) November 3, 2020

He did 6 rallies yesterday and probably got a hour of sleep. — Dark Hyacinth🃏 (@DarkHyacinth) November 3, 2020

Hard hitting journalism there Maggie.

Perhaps because he has been doing 4 or 5 rallies a DAY and been working 20 hours a DAY to get out to the American people? Would it be so hard for you to add THAT to your tweet? — Trish-avich Russian Bot 🚭🎶🏖️✈️🐸🖖🧠🇺🇸 (@Vixen95Trish) November 3, 2020

Well not everyone is hiding in their basement eating applesauce — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) November 3, 2020

Ahem. It’s not apple sauce.

It’s pudding.

Tapioca in fact.

I guess working 16 hours a day three days straight will do that to you. I get your candidate slept more than he campaigned the last 3 days, but … — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 3, 2020

And this is news????? He has been out working almost 24/7 in front of crowds. — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) November 3, 2020

😂😂😂Biden can’t complete sentences 😂😂😂 — jared (@TheRealWinkles) November 3, 2020

But at least he doesn’t sound husky!

These people.

***

Related:

Eating their own, BIG time! Lefties attack Biden voter for tweeting thread about adults staying friends regardless of how they vote

Nice try sweetie but NOPE: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Anne Applebaum for claiming cities are boarded up because of Trump supporters

‘They can’t come out and SAY IT.’ Byron York’s truth-bomb about PA DEMOCRATS and Trump is seriously BAD for Joe Biden

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

