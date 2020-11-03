https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa17070e8e815112bc4ff66
Mr Zempilas angered transgender activists on Wednesday when he told his breakfast radio show it was ‘wrong’ for people to identify as a gender different from their physical anatomy….
Austria’s interior minister says police carried out 18 raids and made 14 arrests after searching the home of the deceased assailant of Monday’s terrorist attack in Vienna, although footage suggests th…
Amelia Drewett, 7, found the snake skin while out walking with her grandfather in Oxford. The skin measures around 5ft but is incomplete meaning the snake itself could be larger….
The outcome of the election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to have widespread impact on the auto industry….
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will only declare that he has won ‘when there’s a victory’….