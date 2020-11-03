https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/what-if-trump-did-this-campaign-advisers-tell-axios-that-joe-biden-will-address-the-nation-as-its-new-leader-if-media-declare-him-the-winner/

It’s time for another edition of “What if Donald Trump’s Campaign Did This”:

If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell @Axios‘ @mikeallen and @margarettalev: https://t.co/tXDJznHMbN — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) November 3, 2020

“Mathematical president-elect”?

From the side that defended 2+2=5 all summer. https://t.co/kPOyFF8wFB — James Lindsay, astonishingly ignorant (@ConceptualJames) November 3, 2020

Since when is “if news organizations declare” how election outcomes are determined?

It clearly states in the Constitution that mainstream media determines the winner of presidential elections. https://t.co/0r3m0V9ubI — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 3, 2020

I’m old enough to remember before it was news organizations that determined the winners of elections. https://t.co/1blRF5ixg1 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2020

Some of you might not remember that networks called the race for Al Gore. https://t.co/jf3WgxiQqz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2020

Because CNN should determine the Presidency? Solid liberal logic here… 👇🏽 https://t.co/G7QocaXdxq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 3, 2020

“If news organizations declare.” Doesn’t quite work that way. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2020

No matter how badly the media wish it did.

And speaking of the media, where’s their outrage over the possibility of Joe Biden declaring himself president before the final vote tally? We thought stuff like that was a direct threat to our democracy or something.

Didn’t the media spend the last two months hyperventilating about the possibility that Trump would do this if the numbers looked good for him on night #1? https://t.co/h1bAUMZIE6 — Archer (42.10% Adorable) (@ArcherMint) November 3, 2020

Remember when the media were hyperventilating over the idea Trump would do this? https://t.co/OGvcJCsfWp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 3, 2020

ah ok so declaring victory prematurely is good now https://t.co/8DSejcSFLO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020

Premature declarations of victory are okay as long as it’s the Democrat https://t.co/9vXwVoQAFe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2020

So let me get this straight,

If certain news organizations declare Trump the winner, social media will censor them but if others declare Joe the winner, it’s all good. https://t.co/QQJXB5SOHw — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 3, 2020

One rule for Trump, another rule for Biden. Of course, this was always going to be the way. https://t.co/tDAWvQrskR — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) November 3, 2020

“It’s alright if we do it” — Tatsu-sama🐉CaribbeanDragon🇰🇳🇯🇵 (@BlackDragonKrew) November 3, 2020

The Hypocrite Party. https://t.co/jie8h0PsDK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 3, 2020

Every time.

