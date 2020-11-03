https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whatever-happens-today-its-been-a-fun-ride-1282-straight-days-of-headlines-on-cfp/

It seems like a good time to pause and reflect on what you readers have created at Citizen Free Press.

CFP started without fanfare on May 1, 2017. There were no articles written in conservative media announcing the arrival of the next Drudge Report. There were no media appearances. No Facebook page was created.

I sat down in this chair in my office, after years of contemplating, and launched the site. Lots of time went into the name. I spent the better part of 3 years ruminating over several possibilities. I’m pretty happy with the choice, though I imagined in advance that the site would eventually be known by one name CITIZEN, the same as Drudge.

For four months, I sat here every day, and no one was reading. Well, almost no one.

It wasn’t until September 2017 that Citizen had 1,000 regular readers who visited the homepage every day.

By December, that number was 5,000.

Three years later, and Citizen now has 270,000+ hardcore regulars who visit the homepage every day, multiple times per day. There is not a single conservative website in existence with so many regular homepage readers.

And that includes #1 Breitbart.

Here’s the dirty little secret of the modern digital news business — every other site survives by search and social media. On the other hand, Citizen Free Press is not listed in google news, and has no Facebook page, and a very small Twitter presence.

Citizen Free Press is now #2 for all conservative sites in monthly pageviews.

Heck, Citizen Free Press is even bigger than the Los Angeles Times.

I will announce the final October traffic numbers in a few days, but they were greater than 75 million pageviews. We are now 5X bigger than Axios, 6X times bigger than the Washington Times, the list goes on.

And all the credit goes to you. I post the stories, and you spread the word.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you have done to make this site a success.

This is your Citizen Free Press.

