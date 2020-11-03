http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1WVrecTFosk/while-youre-waiting-for-election-returns.php

President Trump tweeted this get-out-the-vote video this morning. It is him dancing, to the tune of YMCA. I love it: just the thing to put you in a positive mood if, like me, you are feeling tense about today’s election:

But I do like Ricky Rebel’s version of the song better:







A little after the dance montage, President Trump tweeted this patriotic video:

That’s a little good cheer to help tide us over until the returns start to come in.

