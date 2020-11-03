https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wichita-suicides-covid-19-pandemic/2020/11/03/id/995145

Suicides in Wichita, Kansas, have increased 70% over the same period a year ago, the Associated Press reports, and the city’s police department believes the coronavirus pandemic is largely to blame.

Wichita had recorded 76 suicides so far in 2020 as of Friday, a rise from 44 in the same period in 2019, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said. Forty-four of those involved a gun, compared to 30 suicides that involved a gun in 2019.

So far, there have been 367 suicide attempts, Cruz added.

Detective James Hook, who serves as the department’s mental health liaison, said the coronavirus pandemic is likely the cause of the spike. He pointed to quarantines, the cancelation of social activities and job losses.

Many organizations and support groups also have moved online during the pandemic, Hook noted. While that is “better than nothing,” he said, it cannot make up for in-person interactions that many people need.

Hook and Cruz both urged people to talk to each other and help those who are in crisis.

Nationally, suicide numbers decreased in 2019 after having increased for years, but authorities are expecting a rise when official figures are released for 2020 due to the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

