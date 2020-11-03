https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-speaks-after-long-night-he-says-he-feels-good-tells-supporters-keep?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struck an optimistic tone with his undecided race stretching into early Wednesday, tell supporters well past midnight that he’s “feeling good” about results so far and to “keep the faith.”

“We’re feeling good about where we are,” he said in hometown Wilmington, Del.

The 77-year-old Biden expressed enthusiasm about winning in conservative-leaning Arizona and expressed optimism about winning in still-undecided battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin.

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania,” he also said about the critical swing state and its 20 Electoral College votes, toward the requisite 270.

Still, he had a measured response about victory in his race against President Trump.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. I’m grateful to all my supporters, in Delaware and across the nation,” he said before telling supporters to “keep the faith.”

