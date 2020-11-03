https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba-washington-mystics-natasha-cloud-bails-florida-woman-jail-president-donald-trump-campaign-sign-damage-224806149.html

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud bailed a Florida woman out of jail on Tuesday morning after she allegedly damaged a campaign sign for President Donald Trump.

The woman, 42-year-old Tonya McRae, was arrested on Friday on criminal mischief and providing a false name to law enforcement charges in Flagler County, Florida — which is located just north of Daytona Beach.

A deputy allegedly passed McRae striking a “Women for Trump” campaign sign near an intersection on Friday. There were several campaign signs on the corner, which was reportedly on private property.

When the officer asked McRae what she was doing, according to the Orlando Sentinel, she allegedly replied that she was “tired of the lies” and trying to remove and destroy the signs. She also reportedly told officers that she was an “anarchist” and that the signs made her “snap.”

Cloud apparently learned of the incident on Twitter on Tuesday morning, and asked for help to figure out how to pay McRae’s bail. Just hours later, Cloud posted another update after she had paid the bond.

Cloud was one of several WNBA players to sit out of the 2020 season — which was modified and held at IMG Academy in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old said she did so to focus on social justice issues and racial equality in the country.

“There’s a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete,” she wrote when announcing that decision. “I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball. I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform, because until Black lives matter, all lives can’t matter.”

Cloud averaged a career-high nine points and 5.6 assists per game throughout the 2019 season, when she helped lead the Mystics to a WNBA title.

