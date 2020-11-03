https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wth-unidentified-civilian-filmed-taking-official-ballot-box-away-polling-place-stuffing-car/

Via Mike Coudrey — Elections workers are now claiming voter machines are down in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The worker says voters can fill out a ballot and they will scan it later when the machines are back up.

BREAKING: Elections workers are now claiming voter machines are down in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Worker says voters can fill out a ballot and they will scan it later when the machines are back up 🤔#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/p9xgsSukfI — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 3, 2020

And the Philadelphia GOP posted this–

An unidentified man was filmed taking an official ballot box away from a polling place in the city.

What the hell is going on in Philly?

New picture from the field: an official ballot box being taken away by an unidentified civilian. What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/Vqy36KVDyE — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

