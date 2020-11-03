https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wth-unidentified-civilian-filmed-taking-official-ballot-box-away-polling-place-stuffing-car/
Via Mike Coudrey — Elections workers are now claiming voter machines are down in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The worker says voters can fill out a ballot and they will scan it later when the machines are back up.
Worker says voters can fill out a ballot and they will scan it later when the machines are back up 🤔#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/p9xgsSukfI
— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 3, 2020
And the Philadelphia GOP posted this–
An unidentified man was filmed taking an official ballot box away from a polling place in the city.
What the hell is going on in Philly?
New picture from the field: an official ballot box being taken away by an unidentified civilian. What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/Vqy36KVDyE
— Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020