https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/yikes-election-workers-claim-voting-machines-down-in-scranton-pa-say-they-will-scan-ballots-later-watch/

If you’re standing in line waiting to vote in Scranton, PA YOU STAY PUT. Don’t trust anyone who claims they will scan your ballots later.

Your vote is worth waiting for.

Watch this.

BREAKING: Elections workers are now claiming voter machines are down in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Worker says voters can fill out a ballot and they will scan it later when the machines are back up 🤔#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/p9xgsSukfI — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 3, 2020

You’ve got to be freakin’ KIDDING us.

Trust the election worker. Sure.

DON’T GIVE THEM YOUR BALLOT!! HANG ON IT IT & WAIT!! — Unaminous One Who Speaks Factually Anonymously (@gusthehobocat) November 3, 2020

Odds their filled out ballots will be tossed? — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) November 3, 2020

Of all the towns, it has to be Biden home town and people don’t think it’s obvious? — FiSTer (@13Fox4Lyfe) November 3, 2020

I would not trust someone else and leave. Stay until the machines are back up! — Danielle Bradley (@PrincessDee78) November 3, 2020

Exactly.

Watch your ballot go in the scanner.

No. Stay in line. — laura (@lacoolio1) November 3, 2020

Hmm…Joe’s home town. — Amy (@auntieamy90) November 3, 2020

We’re sure that’s just a coincidence.

How do they manage to screw this up? — The Dean of… (@dean_freeman) November 3, 2020

Magic.

Duh.

Banana Republic stuff — Jim Freedom (@jim_freedom) November 3, 2020

This happened in a city in Georgia where @realDonaldTrump won! The machines are now finally back up and working!! — D R (@dhcalalily28) November 3, 2020

Best bet is to just wait for the machines — James Roy Reese (@westvirginiabld) November 3, 2020

This is horrible. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 3, 2020

Between this and multiple GOP poll checkers being turned away in Philly, something stinks.

Stay tuned.

And stay in line!

***

Related:

Shady AF! Democratic committeewoman in N. Philly wearing a Biden mask blocks certified GOP poll watchers (watch)

‘PROUDLY voting Trump this year’: Reagan Battalion’s thread of 2016 #NeverTrump voters who are voting Trump NOW should terrify Democrats

‘Everything about this tweet is STUPID’: John Fugelsang trying to use Jesus’ teachings to trash ‘Trump Christians’ does NOT end well

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

