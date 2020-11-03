https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/yikes-election-workers-claim-voting-machines-down-in-scranton-pa-say-they-will-scan-ballots-later-watch/

If you’re standing in line waiting to vote in Scranton, PA YOU STAY PUT. Don’t trust anyone who claims they will scan your ballots later.

Your vote is worth waiting for.

Watch this.

You’ve got to be freakin’ KIDDING us.

Trust the election worker. Sure.

Exactly.

Watch your ballot go in the scanner.

We’re sure that’s just a coincidence.

Magic.

Duh.

Between this and multiple GOP poll checkers being turned away in Philly, something stinks.

Stay tuned.

And stay in line!

***

