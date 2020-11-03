https://noqreport.com/2020/11/03/your-last-chance-for-liberty-one-man-one-vote-once/

Let’s be blunt about it. If the left wins today it will be the last free election we have for decades, if not longer. That is not hyperbole. The nation’s socialist left has virtually promised to implement measures that will set them as one party rulers until the country collapses. In short, you will never get a chance to vote them out.

If you vote socialism in, you’re going to have to shoot your way out

This is why the saying is: one man, one vote, ONCE! History teaches us that you only get one chance to vote for the ancient ideology of collectivism. This is because the left will use government largess to buy loyalty with other people’s money while suppressing opposition voices.

This can already be seen in the left promising free healthcare, free housing, free college, free food, etc. Even running out of other people’s money won’t stop them. They’ve promised to keep on printing until our currency has more value as toilet paper.

The left has already started suppressing basic human rights, silencing free speech with cancel culture, and censoring the press to suppress the Biden corruption scandal. Not to mention promising that they will make us a promise we can’t refuse on the basic human right of self defense.

This means your civil rights will be gone and the left will be using your money and your labor to keep them in power.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

The bottom line: You need to vote for freedom, you have no other choice

Let’s be clear one more time, you may not like President Trump personally, you may not like his demeanor or his tweets. But this is bigger than those trivial issues.

If you want to keep on having choices or even have a voice in government, you must vote for President Trump and the pro-liberty right. The actions of the left have made it clear that they no longer value liberty. They only care about power – their power – and they have already shown that they will do anything to keep it.

The choice this election is not between Republican or Democrat, Trump or Biden, or even right and left. The choice is between a future of choice and a future of one-party rule. While the left loves to project their inherent evil on others, it is they who want absolute power over your life.

That is why you must make the right choice and vote for liberty instead of tyranny.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

