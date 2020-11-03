

The rapidly-expanding YouTube alternative BitChute, which has been surging in popularity as a result of YouTube banishing nearly all right-wing dissidents off their platform ahead of the election, has been kicked offline on election day. The rapidly-expanding YouTube alternative BitChute, which has been surging in popularity as a result of YouTube banishing nearly all right-wing dissidents off their platform ahead of the election, has been kicked offline on election day. “It looks like we’ve been deplatformed on some critical infrastructure that has taken the site offline,” BitChute announced Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying to speak to people and find out more before saying more than that. So far we have received some very general account account termination emails.”

It looks like we’ve been deplatformed on some critical infrastructure that has taken the site offline. We’re trying to speak to people and find out more before saying more than that. So far we have received some very general account account termination emails. — BitChute (@bitchute) November 3, 2020



Nearly every last right-wing dissident who was banned off YouTube over the past three years has shifted over to BitChute.

If one wanted to stage a Color Revolution/Coup to oust President Trump, knocking BitChute offline would undoubtedly be a top priority.

David Icke, who is one of the most popular BitChuters, was also banned from Twitter:

BREAKING – David Icke @davidicke has been suspended from Twitter. The election purge of accounts continues. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 3, 2020



The timing can’t be a coincidence.

Incidentally, someone posted this story to 4Chan yesterday which I initially just blew off as wild conspiracy theorizing…

Suddenly, the claims don’t seem so far-fetched.

UPDATE: BitChute has managed to get back online for the time being!

The site has been relentlessly targeted for deplatforming over the past several months, so who knows how long it will last!

Related: Joe Biden Plans to Address Nation As New Leader If Media Declare Him Winner…

…Big Tech Promised to Censor Trump If He Does The Same…

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab and Minds.