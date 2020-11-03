https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/yup-she-went-there-bethany-mandel-owns-smug-blue-check-bragging-about-her-grad-degree-in-poli-sci-in-1-perfect-tweet/
There’s nothing funnier than a blue-check bragging about their graduate degree in political science … on Twitter.
And hey, what a cool trick going by just one name, wonder if this editor could get away with that?
Tarah seems to think her degree makes her the knower of all things political:
Please do not confuse your halfass research on Internet forums with my graduate degree in political science.
— Tarah (@tarah) November 3, 2020
Halfass research on Internet forums?
Does she realize she’s literally on Twitter? EL OH EL.
Bethany Mandel was good enough to set her straight.
Can you imagine wasting money on a *graduate* degree in PoliSci https://t.co/bUjZD2CfVK
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 3, 2020
Bethany for the win.
And no, no we cannot.
And then complaining about how much student loan debt the banks “forced” you to accumulate ?
— Denise Werk (@deniwerk) November 3, 2020
Right? I barely claim my bachelors. I feel more pride in the year I spent loitering around the engineering college or my not-quite-enough-credits-for-a-minor in psych
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) November 3, 2020
My father had an Associates Degree in political science.
I’m quite certain his political analysis was better than hers.
— JereCTN (@JereCTN) November 3, 2020
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 3, 2020
I bet she can chug a beer upside down tho.
— Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) November 3, 2020
A skill far too often overlooked.
Good point.
Her credentials don’t mean much to me. I once stayed at a Holiday Inn Express.
— Todd Brecount (@thebeardedfool) November 3, 2020
Oooh, we did too!
I have BA in Pol Sci. While an interesting major, most of the profs were flat out bizzare people who couldn’t teach if their life depended on it
— JasonLeibowitz ג’ייסון ליבוביץ (@LeibowitzJason) November 3, 2020
My reaction to that tweet! pic.twitter.com/0IJky0UIUv
— Timothy Voight (@t_voight) November 3, 2020
That’s why I changed majors 😂 I can be a political expert without the wasted money on a useless degree
— The Only Jerception (@ImpastaAmongUs) November 3, 2020
But Tarah is smart you see and all of us are plebes. Harvard to boot. We live among the giants. Giant fools that is.
— VegasYAK (@vegasyak) November 3, 2020
Then again, Harvard let David Hogg in …
***
