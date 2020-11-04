https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-georgia-counties-experience-delays-in-vote-counting_3564768.html
Two large counties in Georgia experienced problems counting ballots on Election Day. A burst pipe at State Farm Arena affected the room where absentee ballots were being counted, Fulton County authorities said in a statement on Tuesday. “The State Farm Arena team acted swiftly to remediate the issue. Within two hours, repairs were complete. No ballots were damaged, nor was any equipment affected. There was a brief delay in tabulating absentee ballots while the repairs were being conducted,” the county said. The county planned on reporting results for approximately 86,000 absentee ballots, as well as Election Day and early voting results, but won’t tabulate the rest of the absentee ballots until Wednesday and Thursday. “This is a labor-intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day,” the county said. Walter Jones, a spokesperson for the Georgia …