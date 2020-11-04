https://noqreport.com/2020/11/04/90-voter-turnout-in-wisconsin-is-impossible-without-voter-fraud-as-seven-milwaukee-districts-report-higher-than-100/

Like we’ve said for a while, the fix is in. We turn out attention to Wisconsin which is reporting 90% voter turnout. Considering dead people are still on the voter rolls and likely 20% or more of the residents simply didn’t vote, we can officially call an unambiguous Pinocchio on this one.

According to the Milwaukee City Wire:

Seven City of Milwaukee voting wards reported more 2020 U.S. Presidential election votes than they had registered voters, according to an analysis of results and Secretary of State files. Five of them are in the city’s eleventh aldermanic ward, on the city’s far Southwest Side.

Vice President Joe Biden carried the five in 2020 with 3,768 votes to President Donald Trump’s 2,883— a margin of 885, or eight times what it was in 2016, when Trump earned 1,904 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 2,012.

The City of Milwaukee reported record turnout of 84 percent Tuesday; 243,144 of 288,833 registered city voters cast a ballot. Biden defeated Trump in Milwaukee 195,034 to 48,110, a margin of 145,916. He won 80 percent of the city’s total vote.

Of the city’s 327 voting wards, 90 reported turnout of greater than 90 percent; 201 reported turnout higher than 80 percent. In 2016, city voter turnout was 75 percent.

It is absolutely not possible that Wisconsin had 90% voter turnout.

With seven districts in Milwaukee alone reporting HIGHER than 100% voter turnout, as high as 202%, it’s treasonous that mainstream media and Big Tech won’t report on it.

