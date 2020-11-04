https://nationalfile.com/breaking-abc-news-retracts-projected-arizona-win-for-biden/

ABC News called the State of Arizona for Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden shortly after the polls closed in the state on Election Night. Now, ABC News has walked back that projection and Arizona is back in play.

With 86 percent of the vote counted in Arizona, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leads President Trump in the popular vote 51 percent to 48 percent. The chief locations that have delivered that lead to Biden are the counties that house Tucson and Phoenix.

But with 14 percent of the vote still remaining – and the blue stalwart counties already reported – this call appears to have been pre-mature.

BREAKING: ABC has retracted its projection of the state of Arizona. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 4, 2020

ABC News joins FOX News and CNN, among other networks, who have made the error of pre-maturely projecting Arizona for Biden.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s team is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has now been called for Biden.

In both Michigan and Wisconsin, the Trump team is investigating a suspicious spike in votes for Biden in the overnight hours that padded the Democrats lead by both of those states by over 150,000 votes each. These anomalies occurred in one ballot dump with not one vote tallied for the President in either.

OK. So both Michigan AND Wisconsin have VERTICAL LINES where Biden votes are injected in. WTF pic.twitter.com/YJBrZpVfYA — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Trump lawyers are also in route to Philadelphia where thousands of reports are pouring in about voting irregularities.

En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

