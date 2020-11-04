https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/actor-jabs-co-star-jon-voight-trump-support/

(FOX NEWS) — “Ray Donovan” actor Eddie Marsan seemingly took a jab at his co-star Jon Voight over his staunch support of President Donald Trump.

The actor played Terry Donovan on the popular Showtime series, which aired its final episode in January, for seven seasons. He co-starred alongside Voight and shared a photo of the two of them on set along with an endorsement of Joe Biden Tuesday.

“Hey America, I know this is the most important election ever & the survival of your democratic institutions and the soul of America is at stake but…can we just take it back to me for a second,” Marsan wrote on Twitter. “Please vote for Joe Biden, I can’t spend another 4 years listening to this bull—-.”

