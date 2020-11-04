https://www.theepochtimes.com/adam-schiff-wins-reelection-holds-onto-california-congressional-discrict-seat-ap_3564918.html

Democrat Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has held onto his House seat in California’s 28th District, according to a projection from The Associated Press.

Schiff, who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, defeated Republican challenger Eric Early and will continue representing the 28th Congressional District, according to AP which called the race late Tuesday night.

With 89 percent of precincts reporting, Schiff received 190,575 or 74.8 percent of the votes. Attorney Early received 64,094 or 25.2 percent of the votes, according to AP projections.

California’s 28th District includes Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge.

The 60-year-old has been in office since 2001; for the first term, he represented the state’s 27th Congressional District.

A top critic of President Donald Trump who led the House impeachment effort against him, Schiff took home 59.7 percent of the votes during the March presidential primaries. Early, meanwhile, received 12.6 percent of the votes in the primaries.

This year marked Early’s first run against Schiff in the general election.

Schiff is one of the most powerful Democrats in the House, and easily won the 2018 election with over three-quarters of the vote. One Democrat, Sal Genovese, ran for the seat but lost to Schiff and Johnny Nalbandian, a Republican, in the primary.

Trump lost the heavily Democratic state of California to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a landslide.

Republican presidential candidates carried the nation’s most populous state in nine of 10 presidential elections from 1952 to 1988. But the state has become increasingly Democratic since.

Republicans hold only seven of the state’s 53 House seats. The party hasn’t won a statewide race since 2006, and registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by nearly two to one.

The presidential candidates need 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden was leading Trump at 227 electoral college votes compared to the president’s 213 electoral college votes early Wednesday.

Mimi Nguyen Ly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

