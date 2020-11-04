https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524573-aides-tried-to-get-trump-to-stop-attacking-mccain-in-hopes-to-clinch

President TrumpDonald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ MORE’s campaign aides attempted to stop him from attacking the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainDemocrat Kelly defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race Harry Reid rips Lindsey Graham over Trump: ‘He went to the dark side’ after McCain died Harry Reid predicts Democratic Senate pickups in Iowa, Alaska, Montana MORE (R-Ariz.) in hopes of clinching Arizona, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Campaign aides reportedly raised various theories about what led to Fox News announcing Arizona for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE late Tuesday night, including that Trump did not stop criticizing McCain, a fellow Republican and former prisoner of war, even after he died in 2018.

The Associated Press ultimately joined Fox News in calling the state for Biden.

Some aides told the Times that Trump also had dismissed calls from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielSunday shows – Election countdown dominates RNC chair: ‘I think women are coming back’ to Trump Sunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day MORE and former campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE to spend more time in Arizona during the campaign. The aides said he resisted their requests because he did not like traveling west and spending the night on the road.

Some campaign staff also reportedly questioned the campaign’s spending, proposing that if more money was available to spend in the states Biden barely won, maybe the president could have taken them. But others stood up for the previous spending, as it helped gain Latino support in Florida, the Times reported.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News’s call of Arizona going blue with only 73 percent of the state’s vote counted reportedly left the president and campaign members upset. Adviser Jason Miller challenged the call on Twitter and requested that Fox News retract it.

But Fox News defended the decision, with Arnon Mishkin, the director of the Fox News Decision Desk, going on the air to say, “I’m sorry, the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate that 7-point lead that the former vice president has.”

The Associated Press also called the state for Biden early Wednesday morning, but other news organizations such as NBC News, CNN and The New York Times have yet to announce.

Sources also told the Times that the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump during visit with campaign staff: ‘Winning is easy. Losing is never easy’ Times Square billboards featuring Ivanka Trump, Kushner moved to Florida before Election Day Trump says ex-staffer who penned ‘Anonymous’ op-ed should be ‘prosecuted’ MORE, reached out to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch about the network’s projection.

The Times also reported that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyDemocrat Kelly defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race Arizona governor says too early to call Trump, Biden race Trump, Biden campaigns brace for protracted battle beyond Election Day MORE (R) was on the phone all night with administration and campaign officials, saying there were more Republican votes to be counted. The governor took to Twitter late Tuesday and said it was “far too early to call” the presidential race in Arizona.

The campaign was faced with tougher news on Wednesday, as Michigan and Wisconsin were called for the former vice president. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

