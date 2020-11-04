https://www.lifezette.com/2020/11/aoc-turns-on-democrats-blasts-biden-campaign-for-dropping-the-ball-with-latino-voters/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) let loose on Democrats and the Joe Biden campaign on Tuesday night for not putting more effort into securing the Latino vote during this election cycle.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter hours after Biden lost the state of Florida, where he greatly underperformed in the Latino community. President Donald Trump ended up winning the crucial swing state with 51.21% of the vote, according to The Blaze.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a brief video in which journalist Hunter Walker said, “Progressive allies of Biden were raising alarms about this over the summer. The Biden campaign did do a little more Latino outreach, but he has really struggled to on that front.”

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Former McCain Aide Claims Biden Win In Arizona Was ‘Revenge’ From Late Senator

“I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/Latinos for a long, long time,” the congresswoman wrote. “There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in.”

I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time. There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in ⬇️ https://t.co/HljnWYgeju — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2020

Jennifer Molina, the Biden campaign’s Latino media director, tried to defend the campaign’s outreach efforts on Wednesday, saying it had “aggressively” increased voter contact and visibility for the Latino community.”This includes tabeling in Latino supermarkets, like Cardenas, canvassing, phone banks, text banks, chiva buses, mobile billboards, taco trucks, and banda performances near election day sites,” she said, according to Business Insider. “We’re confident our historic investments of tens of millions of dollars will mobilize the community.” MORE NEWS: Minority Voters Turn Out For Trump In Record Numbers It should be noted that Trump played a huge role in Biden losing Florida, as he managed to paint the Democratic presidential nominee as a socialist. Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic Socialist, seems to not have realized just how much this resonated with Florida’s Cuban voters, who have seen the evils of socialism firsthand. Ocasio-Cortez had initially supported Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in his presidential run. She has shifted to supporting Biden since he became the presidential nominee, telling her followers that it will be easy to convince Biden to carry out her progressive agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

