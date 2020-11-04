https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/analyst-accurately-predicted-trump-2020-win-florida-breaks-fox-news-called-arizona-joe-biden-early-video/

Richard Baris, the analyst who accurately predicted President Trump would win Florida this year while every other pollster and pundit claimed Biden was up by 11 points in The Sunshine State broke down why Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden so early.

Last night Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden while voters were still standing in line.

The call was outrageous and even Tucker Carlson question his own network.

“I’m not sure how that decision was made,” Tucker said last night.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Steve Bannon on War Room the Morning After Election — Excellent Analysis

Richard Baris of the People’s Pundit explained Fox News’ decision to called Arizona for Biden during his post election day analysis.

Baris said Fox News deliberately called Arizona early for Joe Biden to pause the ballot counting in the Midwest.

Suddenly the counting stopped in Maricopa County, Arizona and Wisconsin and Michigan (and Pennsylvania) completely froze.

All of a sudden there are two massive ballot dumps in Wisconsin and Michigan for Joe Biden — the ballot dumps of over 200,000 ballots went 100% to Joe Biden.

This is blatant fraud.

Fox News giving Joe Biden a win in a swing state like Arizona made it more believable that he could also win Wisconsin and Michigan — Trump won all 3 states in 2016.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

