The verdict is out yet on the race for the presidency, but in Congress, it looks like the GOP will remain the majority party in the Senate, and the Democrats in the House.

But sometimes maintaining the status quo isn’t good enough, as it appears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may find out.

The Hill is reporting that there are beginning discussions among some “centrist Democrats” about replacing her as speaker.

The Democrats were “stung” by their party’s “disappointing showing” in Tuesday’s election, the report explains.

So it’s possible those centrists may throw their support behind someone other than Pelosi, who has ruled the House with an iron fist for the last several years, dictating the failed impeach-and-remove campaign against President Trump, and more.

Two Democrats, not identified, told the publication they were reaching out to others for thoughts on backing House Democrat Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

“He’s the only one prepared and positioned” for the job, one lawmaker said. “He bridges moderates and progressives better than anyone. And most importantly, he’s not Nancy Pelosi.”

The issue is that Pelosi, and others, had promised their party their lead would be expanded.

But the election results showed the opposite. They, in fact, failed to protect several of their most vulnerable members and did not appear capable of picking off significant GOP seats.

“One of the two lawmakers who spoke to The Hill said a number of Democrats representing suburban and exurban districts had been talking about the need for a change,” the Hill said.

“It’s time for Democrats to elevate a new generation of leadership in both the House and the Senate,” one Democrat said. “Americans are clearly afraid of ‘socialism,’ want safe streets and neighborhoods and to vote for people who they believe will help put more money in their pockets. While Democratic policies can adequately address those issues, our messaging mechanism clearly cannot.”

They reported they’d already talked with dozens of members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Progressive Caucus, New Democrat Coalition and bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Pelosi has said she wants to be speaker again.

Democrats watched at least seven of their front-line members go down in flames.

And there were 38 additional districts the Democrats wanted, but the GOP already has won 21 of those, and is leading in another 14.

