Joe Biden will not yet declare victory in the election, but his campaign is certainly trying to set the stage for doing that very thing. Biden has laughably tried to pitch himself as a unifier, and tonight is no different:

Really, Joe? Please…

Yep, that’s the same Biden — and so much more:

Biden’s comments are totally uniting… if you’ve never listened to Joe Biden during his almost 50 years in politics.

What a uniter Biden will be if he ends up being president!

