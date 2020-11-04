http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0W8mPqfFbz4/

The Arizona Republican Party is demanding Fox News retract the “rash call” that Joe Biden (D) has won the state. The demand coincides with Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller reiterating his belief that President Trump will win the Grand Canyon State.

“We’re calling on @FoxNews to retract its early and rash call that Biden has won AZ,” the Arizona GOP said Wednesday evening. The AZ GOP based its call the GOP’s purported edge in the hundreds of thousands of outstanding uncounted ballots.

“Other outlets haven’t made a call,” the AZ GOP added:

🚨 We’re calling on @FoxNews to retract its early and rash call that Biden has won AZ ⤵️ ➡️ 600K votes outstanding

➡️ GOP edge in remaining returns

➡️ Other outlets haven’t made a call Dial 888-369-4762 (Press 3) and tell them to retract the call! #StopTheSteal #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/rxWx0pmAbp — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 4, 2020

Miller, who predicted an Arizona victory for Trump earlier in the day, retweeted a report indicating that Maricopa County’s vote map “has just reached the 400k uncounted votes,” which will be “R+72k”:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨@realDonaldTrump is going to win Arizona. He could be in the lead there as soon as tonight. https://t.co/xpBcds2VRR — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

“We call on both Fox News and the Associated Press to immediately withdraw their calling the state for Joe Biden,” Miller said during a Wednesday conference call.

During a Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany remained confident in Trump’s position in Arizona, telling co-host Martha MacCallum that the campaign maintains that Trump will take the state by 30,000 votes.

Fox News has come under intense scrutiny for quickly calling the race in Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night while waiting hours to call other crucial states, such as Florida.

Data analytics research firm Data Orbital estimates that Arizona will fall into Trump’s victory column:

This breakdown is inline with what we are estimating and why we believe @realDonaldTrump will carry AZ. These ballots are heavily Republican and will break in his favor. We estimate about 500k outstanding ballots. #Election2020 #ElectionTwitter #AZ https://t.co/whlhjPxpa4 — Data Orbital (@Data_Orbital) November 4, 2020

Real question is, when @realDonaldTrump wins tonight’s update by more than 60% will @FoxNews finally recant their premature call? https://t.co/Kt0k8evYLY — Data Orbital (@Data_Orbital) November 5, 2020

As we wait for the first 9pm eastern update from Maricopa (70k expected). Of the remaining 414k ballots in Maricopa, Republicans have an advantage of 17.6%. The strong Election Day vote had an R+20% edge. #Election2020 #AZ — Data Orbital (@Data_Orbital) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

