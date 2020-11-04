https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524392-arizona-governor-says-too-early-to-call-trump-biden-race

Arizona Gov. Doug DuceyDoug DuceyKey ballot measures to watch on state taxes This election, Americans will once again show their support for marijuana legalization Whatever happened to Deborah Birx? MORE (R) said late Tuesday that it was still “too early” to call the presidential race in the state, even as Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE appeared to have a lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE in the traditionally red battleground.

“It’s far too early to call the election in Arizona. Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven’t even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls,” Ducey tweeted around midnight.

“In AZ, we protected Election Day,” he said. “Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations.”

Biden led Trump 53 percent to 46 percent with 75 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.

The governor weighed in after Fox News projected late Tuesday that Biden would win Arizona, which has not gone for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1996.

Trump’s campaign has slammed Fox for calling the race, with adviser Jason Miller labeling it “a complete outlier” from other media outlets.

“There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!” Miller tweeted, noting the president needs 61 percent of those uncounted votes to win the state.

“@FoxNews should retract their call immediately,” he said.

Former White House aide Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe ‘Anonymous’ saga ended with a dud — a perfect example of the problem of Trump-era media Melania Trump gives rally remarks in rare joint appearance with the president Melania Trump focuses on coronavirus in return to campaign trail MORE also retweeted an analysis from a Phoenix ABC affiliate reporter who said that “Trump is typically gaining votes 2 to 1 on updates” in the state.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersSarah Sanders on Trump’s reported war dead criticism: ‘Those comments didn’t happen’ Sarah Sanders memoir reportedly says Trump joked she should hook up with Kim Jong Un McEnany stamps her brand on White House press operation MORE Sanders joined in on the critique of Fox News while appearing on the network. She said some people believed that Fox News called the state “too early.”

