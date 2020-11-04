https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-republican-governor-gop-leadership-says-early-call-state-fox-news-calls-biden/
Fox News called Arizona for VP Biden but the Republican Leadership says ‘hold on’.
FOX News called Arizona for VP Biden.
The problem is that the leadership of the Republican Party in Arizona said that it was too early for FOX to make that call.
🚨BREAKING: Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward says the numbers in Arizona are mostly early votes and she believes Fox News will be embarrassed by calling the race for Biden.
Fox debating retraction of the AZ call; would be the second retraction of the night, along with VA. Fox should be shunned and boycotted.
Tucker Carlson “I’m not certain how that decision was made“