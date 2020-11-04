https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/record-number-women-elected-house-republican-women-double-least-26-seats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least 13 female Republican candidates have been declared winners this week in their House races – including the holster-wearing Colorado business woman who scrapped to keep open her pub amid strict coronavirus rules.

Lauren Boebert, the open-carry pub owner, unseated incumbent GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary, then won Tuesday against Democratic challenger Diane Bush.

As many as 33 Republican female candidates could win House seats after vote counting is concluded, according to at least one news account. Win totals so far this week already double the number of female GOP House members now serving.

Another winning candidate whose race attracted national attention is Majorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.

Greene won an open congressional seat is suburban Atlanta, despite a comment that suggest support for the controversial QAnon conspiracy and saying that black males are “slaves to the Democratic Party.”

Others include:

Cuban-American Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, also a former broadcast journalist for Telemundo

Michelle Fischbach, of Minnesota, a former lieutenant governor and the first female president of the state Senate

State Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma

State Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, also a real estate agent

former state Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

