https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/attention-patriots-protect-vote-rally-happening-phoenix-friday-1000/

ATTENTION PATRIOTS!

A Protect the Vote rally will be held TONIGHT at the Arizona State Capitol at 7 PM!

Attorney Mike Cernovich is on his way to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process in Arizona.

On our way! See you tonight Arizona! https://t.co/7UvyenIdHs — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

Tonight at 7 PM at the State Capitol!

Arizona State Capitol! 7 pm VOTER RIGHTS RALLY 🦅🇺🇸🦅 — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 4, 2020

A “Protect the Vote” rally will be held in Phoenix, Arizona Friday at 10:00 AM local time.

The rally will be held at Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center at 510 S. 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.

Protect the Vote Rally happening in Phoenix tomorrow. RT this pic.twitter.com/gXi6fOuzKq — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020

Attorney Mike Cernovich is on his way to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process in Arizona.

On our way! See you tonight Arizona! https://t.co/7UvyenIdHs — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 4, 2020

Recall, Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden very early on last night even though people were still standing in line to vote.

It turns out that Arizona is still very much in play for President Trump.

Trump’s campaign predicts President Trump will win Arizona by 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, many voters in certain counties in Arizona were given sharpies to vote with which throws off the scanning machines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

