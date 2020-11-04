https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/award-winning-drag-queen-wants-everyone-to-stop-addressing-trump-supporters-like-theyre-human-beings/

As Twitchy has reported, the guy who told a black audience that Mitt Romney was going to put them all back in chains came out with a tweet Wednesday afternoon calling for us to “stop treating our opponents as enemies.” And considering they’re Joe Biden supporters who voted for the guy, his followers are largely in disagreement with their future president, with many pointing out that Trump supporters are fascists, and fascists are their enemies.

Monet X. Change of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame pretty much summed up how Biden supporters really feel about supporters of President Trump, and it doesn’t look like Biden’s trite calls for unity are going to go very far. This tweet’s already garnered nearly 12,000 likes:

You seem stable. — The Shameless Fujoshi, Queen of Yaoi (@GyakutennoMeg) November 4, 2020

This strategy is likely to win friends and influence people https://t.co/B1RduPzLCN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

I must have missed that chapter at the Dale Carnegie Course. — Bob Fary (@RSFNYR) November 4, 2020

This is my favorite MLK quote — Vaclav Havel (@VaclavHavel9) November 4, 2020

Well, thanks for this, this is really helpful! — Kyle Cope (@KyleCopeGoliath) November 4, 2020

Thank you for your message of unity and hope. — Daniel Estrella (@DanielJEstrella) November 4, 2020

The party of love and tolerance on display. — Jack (@AgentOf_TheKing) November 4, 2020

Thanks. So kind and loving. — Thankful Comment 🦃 (@mrEkli) November 4, 2020

Tolerant and kind left will bring us together as a society and help our community grow as a whole while we repair our broken and divided world ♥️ — Laissez faire (@Laissez04457889) November 4, 2020

Yells about oppression, gets power, oppresses others. Super productive narrative — ThomasWebb (@ThomasW90286296) November 4, 2020

This mentality is largely how communists historically murder people without batting an eye https://t.co/G0aVgmaWQu — Alicia 🇺🇸 (@thenewmil) November 4, 2020

The Biden crowd https://t.co/ZFArs677vY — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

I just can’t imagine why the blue wave never materializes. https://t.co/BE9fK6fbmw — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 4, 2020

Hahahahaha….if I was from the south I would say bless your heart. — Kathryn Gaisford (@GaisfordKathryn) November 4, 2020

Well that’s gonna bring the nation together. Thanks! — Maximus Decimus Meridius (@romeijn_jan) November 4, 2020

Your thinking here makes 2022 and 24 look good for Republicans. Your view is astonishingly bereft of factual information about the right. But by all means, do carry on. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) November 4, 2020

Sounds like something a monster would say. — Beatpulp (@Beatpulp) November 4, 2020

I bet you have a COEXIST bumper sticker on your car. https://t.co/kdWgeLcIGv — GoSellCrazy… (@rrobertschwartz) November 4, 2020

This is the face of hate. https://t.co/G9fQrNOZqA — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 4, 2020

My Trump supporters are monsters tweet has reached far right media and they are maaaaaad!…And I’ll do it again, bop bop bop! 💥 — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) November 4, 2020

Come on, man! Let’s get the unity flowing, Joe!

Related:

Ari Fleischer and others drop self-awareness bombs on Joe Biden’s call to ‘stop treating our opponents as enemies’ https://t.co/tuLTlpIGCl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

