As Twitchy has reported, the guy who told a black audience that Mitt Romney was going to put them all back in chains came out with a tweet Wednesday afternoon calling for us to “stop treating our opponents as enemies.” And considering they’re Joe Biden supporters who voted for the guy, his followers are largely in disagreement with their future president, with many pointing out that Trump supporters are fascists, and fascists are their enemies.

Monet X. Change of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame pretty much summed up how Biden supporters really feel about supporters of President Trump, and it doesn’t look like Biden’s trite calls for unity are going to go very far. This tweet’s already garnered nearly 12,000 likes:

Come on, man! Let’s get the unity flowing, Joe!

