Jim VandeHei, Axios co-founder and CEO, suggested that the media is way out of touch with Americans based on predictions for the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

VandeHei appeared Wednesday on MSNBC, where he said that much of the media needs to wake up and realize that they don’t understand America.

“On one hand, a lot of this was knowable,” he said, pointing out that what was not “knowable” was how House Republicans would “way overperform” this election cycle.

“And this is the one where I think all of us have to have a little bit of humility, and a lot of people living in bubbles have to realize they don’t understand America,” he said.

“Donald Trump was the only person who thought they were gonna pick up House seats.”

VandeHei added, “Trump could still lose, but he performed way better than most people thought that he would. Look at Wisconsin, some of the polls … somebody had a 17-point Biden lead. It looks like it’s going to come down to a point or two. And so there’s things happening in America that people don’t realize if they’re living in big cities.”

He pointed out that Hispanic voters came out in droves for President Donald Trump in Florida and insisted that the vote wasn’t carried only by “working-class white men.”

“In almost every state, he overperformed what people thought he would do, and so we’re headed towards some really, really rocky times,” VandeHei insisted.

“I do think the one thing all of us can learn is to have a little bit of humility that there’s something going on — and we talked a lot about it on the show, all these flags, the boats, everything — there’s something going on out there that most of the media has been missing,” VandeHei said. “And obviously Donald Trump and the Republicans are the big beneficiaries of that as we sit here today, even if Trump loses the presidency.”

