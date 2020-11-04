https://www.dailywire.com/news/battleground-state-ohio-swings-to-trump

The battleground state of Ohio swung in favor of President Donald Trump, providing him 18 crucial electoral votes.

Trump secured the key state for the second time in a row, according to Fox News.

The most recent polling showed Trump leading Biden by about one point, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Ohio, a state that is afflicted with joblessness and drug overdoses, swung decisively to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and once again gifted him a crucial state in the Rust Belt.

The Buckeye State is also the home state of former Republican Gov. John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary. He became an ardent critic of the president and, this year, endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who reportedly looked at Kasich for a potential cabinet position.

Kasich even went as far as to speak at the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) this year, savaging Trump, claiming he has “pitted one against the other” and that his re-election “will have terrible consequences for America’s soul.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is considering a handful of Republicans for key Cabinet positions, worrying progressives who inked deals with the Biden campaign on the advice of his progressive rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). POLITICO reports that Biden’s team is aware that so-called “Never Trump” Republicans have been key in closing the gap between his campaign and President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, and Biden is being pressed to include more moderate Republicans in his presidential Cabinet, even though progressives have unified to push a Biden administration to select far-left candidates for his transition team. Most of those being considered for policy positions have been among the “Never Trump” elite, and include “Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi and former CEO of eBay, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, both of whom spoke at August’s Democratic National Convention,” per POLITICO. “Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) have also been mentioned, as has former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), who resigned from Congress in 2018 and became a lobbyist.”

Kasich even went as far as to speak at the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) this year, savaging Trump, claiming he has “pitted one against the other” and that his re-election “will have terrible consequences for America’s soul.” The Never Trump Republican went on to claim in an interview that he didn’t think Biden would govern as a far-leftist.

Related: Roughly 50,000 Voters In Ohio’s Most Populous County Got Incorrect Absentee Ballots

Related: Failed Presidential Candidate John Kasich: ‘I Have A Right To Define What It Means To Be A Conservative’

Related: Overdose Deaths Explode In Ohio County After Lockdown, Coroner Cites Joblessness

Related: 2020 Polls In Battleground States Nearly Identical To 2016, According To RCP

Related: Christie Nukes Kasich: ‘Backstabber,’ ‘Untruthful,’ ‘Exhausting’; Biden Will Need New ‘Phone Number’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

