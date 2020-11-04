Rush Limbaugh tried to warn us, and it happened.

During an outrageous statement, Biden said “we’re on track to win this election”. The Democrats are trying to already claim victory. Just like the AG of Pennsylvania, Biden is claiming he will win PA if “all the votes are counted”.

Something seems very fishy here.

Watch below:

President Trump is set to speak soon in response.

Stay tuned, things are about to get crazy.