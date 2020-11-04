https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/04/beware-the-wrath-of-angry-democrat-lockdown-governors/
RUSH: This is Jody, Naples, Florida. I’m glad to have you with us. How are you doing?
CALLER: Hey, Rush, I just want to thank God, first of all, for giving you another day, because, boy, did we need to hear your voice today. Hey, I just wanted to say I think that after yesterday and no matter who they award the presidency to, it’s time for us to take back our freedoms and, you know, let’s get rid of the stupid mask mandates requiring everybody to wear a mask everywhere. Let’s get back to hugging each other and shaking hands. Let’s go back to church, let’s not worry about how many of our family members and friends we have over for the holidays. Let’s just take our country back.
RUSH: Well, that’s one way of doing it, but there are some of these Democrat governors — and I feel duty-bound to warn you — governor of California, even though a court in California’s tried to rein him in and shut him down, they are fully prepared to put people in jail if they violate these edicts.
California, you can only have a certain number of people over for Thanksgiving, gotta wear a mask the whole damn time you’re inside except when you’re eating and you gotta put ’em back on soon as you’re finished eating. You can only have certain family members over. It’s restrictive as it can be. And it’s an attempt to shut down Thanksgiving. Christmas is gonna be the same way.
So if you’re gonna advocate “screw that, we’re gonna go where we want. We’re gonna go to church, we’re going to not wear the masks that they mandate,” just be informed, be aware that some of these Democrat governors will have no — this babe in Michigan, this governor, I mean, they’ll have no compunction whatsoever about putting people in jail or threatening to. They are feeling the power.
I mean, these states, ladies and gentlemen, are a teachable moment. They are a microcosm of who today’s Democrat liberals are. Take your pick. Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, Andrew Cuomo in New York, the governor in Michigan — her name escapes me at the moment… (interruption) What? (interruption) Still can’t hear you. Sounds you’re saying Windsmere. I’m having a mental block on her name. The guy Murphy in New Jersey.
They are showing you what life for the whole country will be about if they acquire that kind of power. Their states are still shut down, and they’re threatening extended shutdowns, lockdowns and what have you. They’re threatening all of the social restrictions that already exist. They’re threatening a continuation. Many, many teachable moments out there.