Early Wednesday morning, President Trump declared victory in the presidential election. But also on Wednesday, an advisor for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden acted in the same fashion, claiming at a press briefing Biden had won the presidency.

Former White House counsel and current Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer boasted, “We’re winning the election; we’ve won the election and we’re going to defend that election.” He also stated, “We’re going to defend this vote; the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency.”

Ironically, prior to Bauer’s claim, as Axios noted, he and Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon bashed President Trump for claiming he had won the election. Bauer stated of President Trump:

He had apparently huddled with his advisors and analysts and he realized that what Jen said was true, and hustled out to say that he needed the vote count stopped because he knew where it was going to lead. Now what he said yesterday was extraordinary but I think, entirely consistent with Republican attacks on the voting process, and I’d like to take you through a few points of where the Republicans have been, where they’re going, and why they’re going to fail.

“So time and again, the Republicans enter into the judicial process, and have from the very beginning, to slow the count, to disqualify ballots and undermine the process, and the president’s statement last night, was the last in that venture,” Bauer continued. “Let me just, if I could, quote Donald Trump precisely as he spoke last night. He said, as many of you remember, or read about this morning, ‘So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and ad them to the list.’”

Bauer went on:

Let me tell you this: if you go to the Supreme Court today, drive around the building, you will not see Donald Trump, and you will not see his lawyers. He’s not going to the Supreme Court of the United States to get the voting to stop. And if, at some point, filing once again these specious claims rejected by court after court; if at some point he arrives before the Supreme Court with the novel proposition that ballots that were lawfully cast by eligible voters but not yet counted by the time Donald Trump wanted them counted, that somehow they don’t count any more, he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land.

He concluded, “So I leave you with this thought: We’re going to defend this vote; the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency; and this attempt, as has been shown by all of the efforts around the country on their part, to defeat the voters’ intent to undermine the democracy, is absolutely certain to fail.”

