Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both delivered speeches to the American public in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as vote tallies continued to roll in from Election Day without a victor decided.

Both candidates expressed confidence in the close race, and both held pathways to victory.

What are the details?

“We feel good about where we are, we really do,” Biden told a crowd in Delaware. “I’m here to tell you tonight, I believe we’re on track to win this election.”

The former vice president explained, “We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote that it was going to take awhile. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished — and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”







President Trump spoke following Biden from the East Room of the White House, pointing to “tremendous” wins in states called for him such as Texas, Florida, and Ohio while citing the projected numbers.

The president went on to claim, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election, so our goal now is to insure the integrity for the good of this nation — this is a very big moment — this is a major fraud on this nation.”

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” the president continued. “So, we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

You may watch Trump’s speech in its entirety below. He begins speaking around the 20:00 mark:







At the time the president spoke, no winner had been declared in seven states: Alaska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The New York Times projected at that point that Biden would likely win Nevada, and that Trump would likely take Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. No predictions were yet available for Alaska, though most analyst expect its three electoral vote to go to Trump.

According to projections from Fox News, Biden held 238 electoral college votes to Trump’s 213.

