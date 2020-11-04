https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-harris-launch-transition-team-website-despite-ballots-still-counted/
The Biden team is so confident that they can assert victory, and that the media and big tech will have their back when they make the claim, that they have already launched a website for their transition team.
The website, buildbackbetter.com, launched on Wednesday.
“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States. Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One,” the website reads.
Biden’s cheerleaders, and this website, have not been censored on social media even though they are preemptively declaring victory — something that they have censored at every turn from anyone pro-Trump.