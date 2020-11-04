https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa40560e8e815112bc53f28
This is the heart-breaking moment a dog desperately tried to wake up a dead cat after finding it lying in traffic in China. The pet, called Black Panther, dragged the feline’s body to the side of the …
Nate Silver responded to critics after FiveThirtyEight missed the mark with its 2020 presidential election forecasts, declaring, “Fuck you, we did a good job!”…
The government workers were frozen with fear after spotting the rare Siberian tiger from their car while examining a local forest farm in north-eastern China’s Jilin Province on Monday….
The Trump campaign seems to have pulled a complete 180 on its position that the winner of the 2020 presidential race be declared on Election Night….
PIERS MORGAN: Donald Trump’s presidency is slipping away. Slowly but surely, the Electoral College needle is moving inexorably in his Democrat rival Joe Biden’s favour….