Joe Biden spoke today amid the continued counting of ballots in battleground states, and the contentious climate that has accompanied it. He said that “Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country.”

Biden said “it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners.

“With all the votes counted, we have won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes, virtually the same margin that President Trump won that state four years ago. In Michigan, we lead by over 35,000 votes and it’s growing. A substantially bigger margin,” he said, than was Trump’s victory in 2016.

Biden said that he feels very good about Pennsylvania, and that they’ve been winning the absentee ballots in that state. CNN has projected Michigan for the Biden/Harris ticket.

He emphasized that he would be governing as an American, not merely as a Democrat.



